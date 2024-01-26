GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. 886,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

