Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.68

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 299274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOGL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile



Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

