Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) & Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Head to Head Survey

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) and Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group and Westshore Terminals Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Westshore Terminals Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Westshore Terminals Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westshore Terminals Investment is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $1.11 billion 1.89 $461.85 million $0.61 17.23 Westshore Terminals Investment N/A N/A N/A $1.28 16.10

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Westshore Terminals Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westshore Terminals Investment. Westshore Terminals Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Ocean Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Westshore Terminals Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 13.96% 5.55% 3.08% Westshore Terminals Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Westshore Terminals Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Westshore Terminals Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 16, 2023, it owned a fleet of 74 dry bulk vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

