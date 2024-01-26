good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Down 10.5%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 102,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 161,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.77.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

