Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. 4,172,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,324. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 512,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

