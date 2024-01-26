Gordon Haskett Downgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Hold

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

UBER opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

