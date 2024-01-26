Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $944.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.