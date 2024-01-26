Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The company has a market capitalization of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

