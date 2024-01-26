Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.12

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 351288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

