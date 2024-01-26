Guggenheim Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,485,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

