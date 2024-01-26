Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Haleon by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,353,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 873,910 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,900. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.