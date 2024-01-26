Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) COO Sells $828,068.90 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 274,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,464. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

