Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 629,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.