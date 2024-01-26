Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.10. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,519,625 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

