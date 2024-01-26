HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,611.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,214 shares of company stock worth $16,950,535 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $13,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

