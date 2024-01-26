Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 262 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $34.89.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
