HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.10. 325,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average is $262.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

