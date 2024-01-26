HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

HCI Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HCI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

