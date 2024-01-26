Head to Head Comparison: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and BioAtla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $3.13 million 260.60 -$107.49 million ($2.73) -6.99 BioAtla $250,000.00 408.41 -$106.48 million ($2.66) -0.80

Profitability

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -436.30% -34.73% -31.45% BioAtla N/A -89.27% -65.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.85%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 594.84%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioAtla beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy. Its product candidates also include 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. In addition, the company has two product candidates that are in preclinical development stage, such as 4D-175 for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and 4D-725 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease. It has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and head and neck cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

