Head to Head Review: Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for electroCore and Nocturne Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $8.59 million 5.28 -$22.16 million ($4.17) -1.81 Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares electroCore and Nocturne Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nocturne Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Nocturne Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -153.68% -175.11% -106.44% Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12%

Risk and Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

