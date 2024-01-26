Head-To-Head Survey: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -24.79% -8.46% -1.91% Peakstone Realty Trust -283.32% -49.14% -23.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.55%. Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.70 -$226.72 million ($1.66) -2.49 Peakstone Realty Trust $416.48 million 1.39 -$401.85 million N/A N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

