Head-To-Head Survey: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) vs. Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ – Get Free Report) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Valaris 3.43% 5.24% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Erin Energy and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valaris has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.68%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and Valaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valaris $1.60 billion 3.11 $176.50 million $0.77 88.92

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Erin Energy has a beta of -4.76, indicating that its stock price is 576% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Erin Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

