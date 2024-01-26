Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 566,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 632,197 shares.The stock last traded at $67.02 and had previously closed at $65.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.