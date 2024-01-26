HI Price Down 8.8% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.98 million and $201,798.30 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017501 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,814.96 or 0.99975815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011174 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00209503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 291.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00071586 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $215,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

