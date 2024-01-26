Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Hibbett worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. 109,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

