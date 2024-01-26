Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.
Hilltop stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 304,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,330. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
