Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 260,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

