Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.98

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.98 and last traded at $123.56, with a volume of 4640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

