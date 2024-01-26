Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Sells $70,507.50 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HHH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 95,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

