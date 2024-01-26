Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

