Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $32,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HUN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 687,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,531. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

