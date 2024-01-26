Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.2 %
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
