Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,627,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,976,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $359,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 88.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

