IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 5,719,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,151. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

