Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in January

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $37.00 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.