Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in January

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $37.00 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.
Icade Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Dividend tax calculator
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.