ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Releases Earnings Results

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 2,263,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 114.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

