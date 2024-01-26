Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

CMG traded up $14.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,326.25. 143,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,264.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,050.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

