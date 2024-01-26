Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 465 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.41. 13,552,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,603. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

