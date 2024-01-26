Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $127.26. 1,497,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,109. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

