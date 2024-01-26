Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

