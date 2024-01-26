Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.12% of PJT Partners worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 162,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

