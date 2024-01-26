Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.07. 370,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,448. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.57. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

