Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

PM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,887,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

