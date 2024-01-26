Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.98. 385,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,612. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.12 and a 200-day moving average of $491.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

