Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $940.05. 460,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $868.90 and a 200-day moving average of $823.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $958.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

