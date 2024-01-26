Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 14,181,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,938,756. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

