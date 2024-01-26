Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,021,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

