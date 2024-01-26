Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 358 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI traded up $57.00 on Friday, reaching $1,795.80. The stock had a trading volume of 382,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,600.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,390.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,799.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

