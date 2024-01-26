Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,256. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $243.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

