Ieq Capital LLC Sells 16,894 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $95.87. 3,554,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.